By Tamsin Brown • 03 April 2022 • 12:28

Health Matters at Casa Claudia: discover the benefits of Feng Shui. Image: Casa Claudia

Casa Claudia in the Jalon Valley is hosting a series of talks called ‘Health Matters’, and the next one will be all about the benefits of Feng Shui.

Club Claudia is situated above Casa Claudia in the Jalon Valley and hosts local events and small gatherings. They are offering a series of informal presentations and fun conversations called ‘Health Matters’, which aim to discuss important health-related topics and help people prioritise looking after themselves.

Their last Health Matters event was on the topic of menopause, but this time hormones can be put to one side, as their next event, to be held on April 26 from 1pm to 3pm, is about Feng Shui and how to set up your bedroom for emotional harmony and balance. They will be joined by the therapist and expert Brenda McCole.

Those wishing to attend are kindly asked to let them know in advance via the Casa Claudia Facebook page. The price of €6.50 includes coffee and cake.

