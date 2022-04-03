Kim Jong Un’s sister brands South Korean defence minister a ‘scum-like guy’

By Fergal MacErlean • 03 April 2022 • 11:28

Kim Yo Jong Credit: Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of the North Korean leader, has called the South Korean defence minister a “scum-like guy” and warned Seoul could face “a serious threat” for talking about pre-emptive missile strikes.

The contentious remarks reported by SkyNews on Sunday, April 3, come amid heightened tensions on the peninsula after Pyongyang carried out a series of weapons tests this year.

South Korea’s spy service says the 34-year-old is the North’s number two official behind her brother.

While on a visit to the country’s strategic missile command on Friday, South Korean Defence Minister Suh Wook said South Korea has the ability and readiness to launch precision strikes on the North if it detected that an attack was imminent.

Kim Yo Jong said in a statement: “The senseless and scum-like guy dare mention a ‘pre-emptive strike’ at a nuclear weapons state.

“South Korea may face a serious threat owing to the reckless remarks made by its defence minister.

“South Korea should discipline itself if it wants to stave off disaster.”

The sister of Kim Jong Un is in charge of relations with Seoul and Washington.

Pak Jong Chon, a secretary in the Workers’ Party’s central committee of North Korea, separately warned that “any slight misjudgement and ill statement rattling the other party under the present situation” may trigger “a dangerous conflict and a full-blown war”.

Pak said North Korea will “mercilessly direct military force into destroying major targets in Seoul and the South Korean army” if South Korea pre-emptively attacks North Korea.

North and South Korea have technically been at war ever since the 1950-1953 Korean War – backed by China and the US respectively – and locked in a tense relationship.

