Many pensioners missing out on thousands every year and urged to claim Pension Credit

03 April 2022

New figures show many British state pensioners could be missing out on Pension Credit, a vital financial boost that can be worth over £3,300 a year.

In a statement released today, Sunday, April 3, the Department for Work and Pensions said up to £1.7bn is being left unclaimed.

Launching a campaign to ensure savers don´t miss out, Minister for Pensions Guy Opperman said: “We recognise the challenges some pensioners will be facing with the cost of living which is why promoting Pension Credit is a priority.

“That’s why we’re calling on everyone with retired family, friends and loved ones to check in with them and see if they can get this extra financial support.”

Pension Credit can be claimed by phone and online, ensuring that older people can apply safely and easily, wherever they are.

The online Pension Credit calculator is also on hand to help pensioners check if they’re likely to be eligible and get an estimate of what they may receive.

Caroline Abrahams, Charity Director at Age UK, said: “Pension Credit is something of a well kept secret – many people have simply not heard of it.”

She added that the credit can “make a big difference if you’ve reached State Pension Age and haven’t got much money coming in.

“With prices rising rapidly at the moment it’s more important than ever to claim what’s rightfully yours.

“We urge any older person who thinks they may be eligible to put in a claim and Age UK is here to provide advice and practical support to help you with the process.”

