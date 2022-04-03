News in Brief for the Costa de Almeria

By Linda Hall • 03 April 2022 • 14:36

Revamp plans THE Ministry of Territorial Policies approved plans for €307,197 improvements to the central government’s Almeria City Sub-delegation, a listed building whose construction began in 1940 and was finished in the mid-1950s. As well as general repairs, the project will also convert now-unused living quarters into additional office space.

New role ALMERIA CITY mayor Ramon Fernandez-Pacheco is now one of the 35 members who make up the Partido Popular’s Executive Committee following Alberto Nuñez Feijoo’s election as the party’s new national president. Independently of his new role, Fernandez-Pacheco said his priority “was and is” continuing as Almeria City mayor.

School fire THE regional government’s Education and Sports department has begun €23,560 emergency repairs at Garrucha’s Mediterraneo high school. Vandalised by arsonists on March 12, the hallway and several classrooms were affected but although some of the 631 pupils could continue attending school, others have had to work from home.

Fire watch THE Junta’s Agriculture, Livestock, Fishing and Sustainable Development department put out to tender a €3.4 million contract to upgrade and extend Seron’s Forest Defence Centre (Cedefo). Together with centres in Alhama de Almeria and Velez-Blanco, the Seron installation will be on watch to prevent and extinguish forest fires.

Helmet help A 58-YEAR-OLD working on an apartment in Roquetas was seriously injured on March 30 when he was hit on the head by a box of tiles that fell from above. Now in a stable condition in Torrecardenas’ intensive care, sources said his life was saved by his safety helmet.