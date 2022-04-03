By Tamsin Brown • 03 April 2022 • 20:53

Ojos Rojos photography market: Purchase prints and meet the artists. Image: Ojos Rojos Photography Festival

The Ojos Rojos photography market offers visitors to speak to the artists directly and learn more about the inspiration and creation process behind the works they find intriguing.

The Ojos Rojos Photography Festival is once again organising a photography market where photographers can sell their work directly, which is an excellent opportunity for interaction between artists and the general public. There will also be stands with photobooks and second-hand photographic material.

The market will take place between 10am and 2pm on Saturday, April 16, on Calle Marqués de Campo in Denia. The date coincides with the Easter holidays, which means that it is expected to be a lively event.

The fourth edition of the Ojos Rojos Photography Festival is on until April 24 and has a wide range of photographic exhibitions and activities. The Festival is committed to diversity in terms of photographic techniques and genres that it showcases, and the special guest country this year is Chile.

Ojos Rojos has organised 14 exhibitions in nine public and private spaces in Denia, Javea and Jesús Pobre, as well as a series of street exhibitions. In addition to the exhibitions and the market, Ojos Rojos 2022 offers talks, workshops, portfolio viewings, presentations of photobooks and family activities, as well as some online events so that people who cannot attend can also participate in the Festival.

