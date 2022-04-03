PAWS-PATAS and the Dogwatch charity make it easy for UK residents to adopt animals from Spain

By Linda Hall • 03 April 2022 • 12:41

: COOLING OFF: Dogwatch’s lastest donation to the PAWS-PATAS animal charity Photo credit: PAWS-PATAS

POTENTIAL owners often ask if it difficult to adopt a dog or cat in Spain and send it to the UK.

“The answer is NO. In fact, it is very easy if you meet the adoption criteria,” said Chrissie Cremore, vice-president of the Los Gallardos-based PAWS-PATAS shelter.

“We have worked alongside Dogwatch, a registered charity located in the West Midlands, for many, many years and inspect all applications, conduct home checks and ensure that the animals are protected.”

Chrissie explained that Dogwatch are a tremendous support to PAWS-PATAS and when the transport van returns to Spain it is always loaded with bedding, toys, books and anything else that can be used at the shelter or the Mojacar, Turre and Las Buganvillas outlets.

“At times they have made urgent appeals for supplies, applied for grants on PAWS-PATAS’ behalf and funded much-needed building work,” Chrissie said. “They recently reconstructed two new kennels and commissioned a new website for rehoming cats in the UK.”

For more information, visit the www.PAWS-PATAS.org webpage.