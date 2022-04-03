Santa Pola’s beaches will have a 10-month lifesaving service

By Linda Hall • 03 April 2022 • 20:01

SANTA POLA: Town hall will provide a lifesaving service for 10 months of the year Photo credit: Santa Pola town hall

SANTA POLA beaches will have lifesavers for 10 months of the year.

The town hall has now put a €2.2 million four-year contract out to tender, municipal sources revealed, although the new concessionary will not begin to provide the service until after Easter.

This period will still be covered, as the town hall has taken out a minor contract between April 9 and 18 to ensure that lifeguards are present on the town’s beaches at one of the busiest times of the tourist season.

The future service will be operative between March and December, Beaches councillor Angel Piedecausa said.

From the beginning of June and the until the end of the second week of September, there will be lifeguards on all beaches, although during the last two weeks they will be present only at weekends.

From October to December, the service will be limited to the Levante beach, Piedecausa said.