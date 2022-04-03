Santa Pola’s beaches will have a 10-month lifesaving service

By Linda Hall • 03 April 2022 • 20:01
SANTA POLA: Town hall will provide a lifesaving service for 10 months of the year
Photo credit: Santa Pola town hall
SANTA POLA beaches will have lifesavers for 10 months of the year.
The town hall has now put a €2.2 million four-year contract out to tender, municipal sources revealed, although the new concessionary will not begin to provide the service until after Easter.
This period will still be covered, as the town hall has taken out a minor contract between April 9 and 18 to ensure that lifeguards are present on the town’s beaches at one of the busiest times of the tourist season.
The future service will be operative between March and December, Beaches councillor Angel Piedecausa said.
From the beginning of June and the until the end of the second week of September, there will be lifeguards on all beaches, although during the last two weeks they will be present only at weekends.
From October to December, the service will be limited to the Levante beach, Piedecausa said.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.