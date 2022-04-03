By Chris King • 03 April 2022 • 2:14

Sevilla driver arrested after posting video showing him doing 237km/h. image: guardia civil

Guardia Civil locate and arrest a driver in Sevilla who posted a video of him driving at 237km/h



The Guardia Civil reported this Saturday, April 2, that it has identified and detained the driver of a vehicle clocked travelling at 237km/h on two sections of road in Sevilla province. The culprit was detained in the Sevillian municipality of Montellano.

As explained in a press release from the force, the detained driver posted a video on social media, “in which a vehicle could be seen travelling on the A-375 towards Montellano at a speed of 237 km/h. In addition to the functions of the camera, he travelled along two sections of the road, one limited to 60km/h, and another of 90km/h”.

After becoming aware of these images, Guardia Civil officers in Sevilla set about investigating the publication of this video. They eventually identified the vehicle and its driver, located in the town of Montellano. It was also found that the video was recorded “at 3:38pm on February 19, 2022”.

The corresponding report was compiled, which was presented before the Investigating Court of Utrera, “for an alleged crime against road safety, for speeding”, added the press release. It also noted that a complaint bulletin has been issued to the Sevilla Provincial Traffic Headquarters, “for a reckless driving offence, having a six-point licence deduction proposal”, as reported by larazon.es.

