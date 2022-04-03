By Alex Glenn • 03 April 2022 • 7:45

Asim Bharwani, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Shock as Seinfeld star and Toy Story voice actress Estelle Harris dies at 93.

Fans were shocked to hear of the death of actress Estelle Harris. Estelle is probably best known for her Seinfeld role as Estelle Costanza. She had also wowed Toy Story fans as the voice of Mrs Potato Head.

Estelle’s family confirmed that Estelle died on Saturday, April 2. Her family revealed that she died of natural causes in California’s Palm Desert, according to The Mirror.

Speaking to Deadline, Estelle’s son Glen Harris commented: “It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6:25 p.m.

“Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy, and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her.”

He went on to add: “Her passion was her work and her work was her passion.”

Fans took to social media to mourn Estelle’s passing. One fan said: “We lost an OG tonight. Rest In Peace to Estelle Harris, a woman of talent, charisma and beauty.”

On hearing of the loss another fan said: “It’s very unfortunate to hear the news that Estelle Harris had passed away. I will personally remember her roles in Toy Story 2 and The Suite Life.”

