By Chris King • 03 April 2022 • 0:46

Six seriously injured in Sevilla as ambulance collides with car and taxi. image: [email protected]

Collision between an ambulance, car, and taxi leaves six seriously injured in Sevilla

An ambulance being driven by a 19-year-old girl was involved in a collision with a taxi and a passenger car in the city of Sevilla on Friday, April 1. As a result, six people were seriously injured in this incident that occurred on Avenida de Jerez.

112 Emergencies in Sevilla reported receiving several calls at around 10.45am, informing them of the multiple vehicle accident in the Glorieta de Latvia. They immediately deployed ambulance crews, along with patrols from the Local Police, and the Fire Brigade, to the location.

The driver of the taxi was trapped in his vehicle as a result of the impact, and had to be rescued by the firefighters. Meanwhile, the Local Police officers took control of investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Six people were subsequently transferred to various hospitals in the city. They included the 58-year-old taxi driver, and the 33-year-old driver of the passenger car that was involved in the crash. The 19-year-old ambulance driver and her 18-year-old companion were also hospitalised, along with a 66-year-old man, and a 63-year-old woman.

Officers from the Local Police took witness statements at the scene, and proceeded to analyse the situation with regards to the sequence of the traffic lights at the junction at the time of the incident, as reported by 20minutos.es.

___________________________________________________________

