Stunned scratchcard winner takes Camelot to court after firm refuses to pay £1m ‘jackpot’

A woman is taking Camelot to court over a £1million Lotto “jackpot” scratchcard win the firm claims she never won.

Joan Parker-Grennan had played a £20Million Online Spectacular game in 2015 and celebrated after she got lucky, the Mirror reports in an exclusive on Saturday, April 2.

But Camelot said there was a “glitch” that meant the online game displayed numbers in the wrong boxes.

Stunned Joan, 53, found she had only won a tenner.

After years of wrangling furious company bookkeeper Joan launched a legal claim in 2021.

Joan, from Boston, Lincolnshire, said: “My solicitors have already offered them the chance to settle and pay £700,000, £800,000 or £900,000.

“They took the game offline within a day of me making the claim. They told me in an email it was a glitch.”

Camelot claims software behaved “erroneously” during Joan’s “win”.

In the game the top row of numbers were matched to those beneath for a win. Joan matched two 15s for a tenner but also two ones for a million.

Joan’s £1million claim is for “monies due under the terms of a consumer contract between the parties and/or damages for breach of a consumer contract”.

Camelot said “a very small number of National Lottery players had a problem when playing the £20Million Cash Spectacular online Instant Win Game, relating to how the game animation displayed.

“The game had been on sale less than 12 hours when we became aware of the issue and immediately disabled it.”

A hearing is to be held in June, the Mirror reports.

Last month Camelot heard it was losing its licence to run the National Lottery after 28 years.

