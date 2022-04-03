By Alex Glenn • 03 April 2022 • 14:42

Credit: Max George Instagram

The Wanted star Max George pays tribute to Tom Parker’s ‘courage.’ Parker passed away after battling an inoperable brain tumour.

Max George took to Instagram on April 2, to pay tribute to his “best bud” Tom. Bolton born Tom died at the age of 33.

In an emotional tribute, Max commented: “Tom, my brother, my boy, my band mate, my best bud.. You lit up so many lives all over the world but I can only speak on behalf of mine.

“From the minute I met you, I knew this was gonna be a special chapter in my life. I was right.”

He went on to add: “We did everything together, some amazing things, some outrageous things. I’m so proud of what we achieved as band mates and as brothers.”

Max was present when Tom met his future wife Kelsey. Max explained: “I’m also proud that I was there the night you met Kels.

“I remember saying to you, ‘you like her don’t you?’.. to which you replied ‘bro, like you wouldn’t believe.’ You two really are like peas and carrots.

“Thank you for choosing me as your friend. It was an honour from day one. I’m so grateful I was with you until the very end.

“The courage and dignity I have witnessed over the last few months surpassed the lion I already knew you were.

“The huge hole now left in my life will forever be there, but I know your spirit will live on through your two beautiful babies, your wonderful wife, our music, your fans and in my heart.”

British, World champion dancer Katya Jones responded to Max’s tribute and said: “Sending you so much love my brother… you & max had an incredible bond along with all the boys. His light from him will shine forever. Such beautiful words bro.. love.”

