By Chris King • 03 April 2022 • 18:09

Valencia man allegedly stabs his 10-year-old son to death. image: guardia civil

10-year-old boy allegedly stabbed to death by his father in the province of Valencia



A 47-year-old man has been arrested by the Guardia Civil this afternoon, Sunday, April 4, for allegedly killing his 10-year-old son by stabbing him with a knife. According to the Levante newspaper, this incident occurred at around 3pm, at the home of the detainee, in the Valencian municipality of Sueca.

112 emergency services reportedly received a call from the boy’s mother informing them that she had gone to the home of the alleged perpetrator to collect their child. The boy had been spending the weekend with his father, but he would not open the door to her.

The Guardia Civil was immediately deployed to the location, and when the officers managed to enter the home they found the body of the young boy. An ambulance team also arrived on the scene but its medics were unable to do anything for the boy, and he was confirmed dead.

It is also reported by Levante that the woman had a restraining order in place against the detainee, her former partner, for previous ill-treatment. Whether the mother had been granted shared visitation rights is unknown at this point. The boy’s mother was transferred to a hospital after suffering an anxiety attack, as reported by larazon.es.

For more news on the Valencian Community: https://www.euroweeklynews.com/news/spain/valencia-news

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.