By Chris King • 04 April 2022 • 19:16

Andalucian health service starts dispensing Pfizer's Paxlovid Covid treatment. image: pfizer

Pfizer’s new Paxlovid antiviral Covid treatment to start being dispensed by the Andalucian health service (SAS)



The Andalucian Health Service (SAS) will today start to dispense Paxlovid, the new Pfizer Covid antiviral treatment throughout the Community. It will only be available through pharmacy offices via the electronic prescription model, which can be prescribed by both Hospital Care and Primary Care.

Prior to dispensing, and as established by the protocol of the Ministry of Health, there will be a validation by the pharmaceutical structures of the SAS.

This electronic prescription dispensing model offers patients greater access to treatment, since Andalucia has a total of 4,000 pharmacy offices with full availability throughout the territory.

It also allows greater ease for the case tracking and accounting procedure as an electronic prescription is a centralised application.

The Ministry of Health has acquired 344,000 Paxlovid treatments for use in the National Health System (SNS). A total of 2,129 units have already arrived in Andalucia.

Paxlovid is designed for the treatment of coronavirus in adults who do not require supplemental oxygen delivery, and who are at a high risk of progressing to severe Covid.

The recommended dose is 300 mg (two 150 mg tablets) with 100 mg ritonavir (one 100 mg tablet), taken together orally every 12 hours for 5 days. Paxlovid should be administered as soon as possible after the diagnosis of Covid-19 and within five days of the onset of symptoms.

Even if the patient requires hospitalisation for severe or critical illness, it is recommended to complete the five-day course of treatment, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

___________________________________________________________

