By Tamsin Brown • 04 April 2022 • 20:59

Andrés Santos Station Band to combine music and film in Torrevieja. Image: Andrés Santos Station Band

The original Andrés Santos Station Band will combine music and silent cinema in a concert in Torrevieja as part of the Palace Fridays programme.

Those who are curious about jazz will not want to miss out on Palace Fridays, a series of jazz concerts by internationally renowned artists held at the Palacio de la Música in Torrevieja.

There is one concert a month from February to June, and the third concert will take place at 9pm on Friday, April 22. Do you remember the soundtracks from silent films? The Andrés Santos Station Band will transport you to a cinema where a silent film is being shown, in a concert where the music gives a voice to the characters.

Andrés is a music teacher, clarinettist, composer and arranger who has had a long career in both classical music and jazz. He has extensive experience in orchestral conducting and the musical illustration of silent films.

Tickets are free of charge and can be collected on the week of the concert from the Virgen del Carmen Cultural Centre.

