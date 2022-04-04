By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 04 April 2022 • 23:10

Anonymous dumps details of 120K Russian Soldiers Source: Brian McNeil

The infamous hacker collective Anonymous, appeared to claim responsibility Sunday April 3rd for leaking the personal information of 120,000 Russian soldiers allegedly fighting in Ukraine.

Information posted online included names, dates of birth, addresses, unit affiliation and passport numbers of the soldiers making them targets for fraudsters, hackers and vigilantes.

In a tweet they said: “All soldiers participating in the invasion of Ukraine should be subjected to a war crime tribunal.”

Statement: Personal data of 120,000 Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine was leaked –

https://ddosecrets[.]com/wiki/Russian_soldier_leak

All soldiers participating in the invasion of Ukraine should be subjected to a war crime tribunal. — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) April 3, 2022

The timing of the hack coincides with heightened scrutiny of Russian forces who have been accused of human rights abuses following the liberation of the town of Bucha. There Ukrainian authorities found dead civilians with their hands tied behind their backs, as well as corpses in yards, cars and streets.

The leaked information first appeared in the Ukrainian news outlet Pravda on March 1, just days after the invasion of Ukraine began. The outlet did not disclose at the time where the information came from, only noting the “Centre for Defence Strategies acquired this data from reliable sources.”

Anonymous have said: “We’re all witnessing the evils Russia is doing,” it tweeted. “It’s going to take a very long time to accept Russia back into the human race after all the crimes it’s committed via Putin.”

The collective has claimed responsibility for other hacks including stealing sensitive government information and in using state media to broadcast western “propaganda”.

The group have also posted messages saying the Kremlin and Russian media were lying about the invasion, at the same time giving instructions on how to access a browser that would allow Russian citizens to bypass the country’s censorship.

The group also said it took down the Kremlin’s official website and tweeted that it had “ongoing operations to keep .ru government websites offline, and to push information to the Russian people so they can be free of Putin’s state censorship machine.” It apparently hacked more than 2,500 Russian government, media and bank websites, Russian TV channels and security cameras at military bases as well.

Anonymous had said it would join the fight to defeat Russia’s invasion with the dumps of details of 120K Russian Soldiers just one of the tactics being used to undermine their operation.

