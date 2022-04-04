By Joshua Manning • 04 April 2022 • 15:36
April snow in Alicante Province Image Credit: El informacion Juani Ruiz
The weather forecasts had already warned that Monday 4 April would be marked mainly by cold, wind, clouds and rainfall but had not mentioned snowfall in the Alicante region.
The snow level will not reach 1000 metres above sea level, which has led to the current snowfall being seen in the highest areas of Aitana, such as the Font de l’Arbre area, and La Serrella, the mountain range that extends 15 kilometres through Beniardá, Confrides, Castell de Castells, Benasau, Cuatretondeta, Facheca and Famorca
The highest areas in la Serrella -Pla de la Casa, Mallada del Llop, La Serrella, L’Heura, Creus y Pico Serrella exceed 1,300 meters of altitude and that is why they are being the most affected by the snowfall.
On the south coast of the Alicante region , the weather is causing damage to the beaches, with several cages of sea bass being broken at fish farms in Guardamar. The fishermen of the province have stated that they are likely to cancel their fishing on Tuesday 5 April due to AEMETs weather warnings.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
