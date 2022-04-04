Assisting integration for Ukrainian arrivals in Torrevieja and Orihuela

By Linda Hall • 04 April 2022 • 12:50

SPANISH CLASSES: Ukrainian arrivals get to grip with Spanish Photo credit: Torrevieja town hall

TORREVIEJA volunteers and Ukrainian residents are teaching Spanish recently-arrived refugees.

The lessons, which began on March 30, will help new arrivals to learn basic Spanish and assist their integration into local life are held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 9am and 1pm.

The pupils of all ages, who are mainly women, are split into four groups of 30 and receive an hour’s tuition each day.

Orihuela is also planning Spanish lessons for the municipality’s Ukrainian refugees, announced Social Welfare councillor Almudena Baldo.

These will be held in the city centre and Orihuela Costa and her department hoped to have them up and running as soon as possible, she said.

So far, Social Welfare assisted 118 adults and 98 children from 35 Ukrainian families now living in the city centre as well as five families in outlying districts and 34 in Orihuela Costa.

“We also explain the resources available to them and the procedures they need to complete. When there are children of school age, we prepare the necessary referrals,” Baldo said. “Social Welfare follows up all cases and is fully coordinated with the Red Cross, Caritas and the Vega Baja Acoge association.”