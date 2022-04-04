By Chris King • 04 April 2022 • 18:47
Mijas beaches badly affected by storms with Easter approaching.
image: Flickr- Charlie Day
Mijas town council, on the Costa del Sol, had only just finished preparing the municipality’s beaches into optimal condition ready for the influx of tourists this Easter, when the storms came. The result is a string of beaches along the coastline all badly affected.
As explained by Jose Carlos Martin, the Mijas councillor for beaches, “We are losing a lot of sand; the sea has moved, and destroyed the imitation wood concrete corridors that we had already installed on the beaches for Easter, as well as two rescue platforms, and two showers”.
Spain’s Met Office, AEMET, has already issued more orange alerts for high waves in Malaga province, caused by possible Force 8 or 9 winds from the east and northeast. Waves of up to four or six metres high could hit the already partially destroyed beaches.
Luckily, the coastal pathway has not been affected and the three new sections recently opened have responded very well to the circumstances.
“We have to start from scratch to get our beaches ready for Holy Week, because the storm has spoiled everything. Hopefully, the weather will subside on Wednesday, when we will be just five days away from Palm Sunday. We will not skimp on the means and efforts to combat damage caused by this inclement weather to prepare the coast for the arrival of tourists”, concluded Mr Martin, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.