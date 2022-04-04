By Chris King • 04 April 2022 • 18:47

Mijas beaches badly affected by storms with Easter approaching. image: Flickr- Charlie Day

After Mijas council had prepared the municipality’s beaches for Easter, along came the storms and damaged them



Mijas town council, on the Costa del Sol, had only just finished preparing the municipality’s beaches into optimal condition ready for the influx of tourists this Easter, when the storms came. The result is a string of beaches along the coastline all badly affected.

As explained by Jose Carlos Martin, the Mijas councillor for beaches, “We are losing a lot of sand; the sea has moved, and destroyed the imitation wood concrete corridors that we had already installed on the beaches for Easter, as well as two rescue platforms, and two showers”.

Spain’s Met Office, AEMET, has already issued more orange alerts for high waves in Malaga province, caused by possible Force 8 or 9 winds from the east and northeast. Waves of up to four or six metres high could hit the already partially destroyed beaches.