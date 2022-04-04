By Guest Writer • 04 April 2022 • 10:59

The parking of motorhomes to be better regulated Credit: Benalmadena Council

BENALMADENA bans large motorhomes from parking on urban roads following a plenary session of the council on March 31.

Any motorhome or similar vehicle weighing more than 3,500 kilograms will be banned from parking long term on urban roads except in places specifically authorised for motorhomes.

In addition, the new ordinance will allow the intervention of the Local Police in the event that a parked vehicle of this type obstructs the view of monuments, hotels, shop windows or access to public, private or commercial buildings.

The ordinance does contemplate that motorhome drivers can carry out stopping and parking manoeuvres on urban roads in the municipality, provided that they do not hinder traffic or constitute a risk for other road users.

The regulatory text sets a maximum parking time for these vehicles on urban roads and adjacent spaces that are outside the exclusive parking areas: from 9am to 10pm in the summer period (from June 21 to September 21) and from 9am to 9pm the rest of the year.

This was a unanimous decision of all political parties except for Ciudadanos who abstained from the vote.

In 2021, the first exclusive parking area for motorhomes was launched in the municipality, in a space within the La Paloma fairgrounds in Arroyo de la Miel and the ordinance does allow for other spaces to be made available should the council so wish.

