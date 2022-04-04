Breaking: BA cancellations continue as do high prices

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 04 April 2022 • 13:45

BA cancellations continue as do high prices

British Airways (BA) continue to struggle on Monday April 4th, with up to 60 cancellations and pricing that is being used to discourage travellers looking for short-haul flights with very high prices.

The woes being experienced by BA have continued with staff shortages due to illness, inexperienced staff and technical issues all contributing to the ongoing problem.

Reports on social media suggest travellers are having difficulty contacting customer services as they are booking and re-booking flights. Many of the complainants say their flight was cancelled but now they have been unable to find an alternative flight, despite the airline being legally required to source you an alternative.

3) About 60 British Airways flights to and from Heathrow airport were cancelled on Monday. Fifty were cancelled in advance last week but 10 flights were late notice overnight cancellations, due to Covid sickness among @British_Airways staff. — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 4, 2022

The problems seem to be worst at Heathrow with the little information that is available online suggesting that the company thinks the problems should be resolved by April 18th, the first day that prices available online return to normal.

There are also reports from people suggesting that when you do try and book any of the expensive short-haul options, you are unable to complete the booking and are advised to call the booking centre. This suggests that BA, who will need to maintain its schedule flights to retains its berths at Heathrow airport, have no little or no intention at this time of undertaking the flight.

Travellers who have booked with the airline should check with BA before heading for the airport to ensure their flight is on schedule, however that in its own may prove difficult with no shortages of complaints around the bot that their website users. Callers also complain of being unable to get through to the airline.

@British_Airways has always been a poor airline but they have surpassed themselves this week. Cancellations, late arrivals meaning airport buses no longer running and all at extra expense! And in response, it’s just a shrug of the shoulders! Awful! — Bruno Kaufmann (@Bruno_Kaufmann) April 3, 2022

BA have not issued any statements to explain the cancellations or the high prices, with travellers also saying that information from the airline has been poor.

Travellers whose flights are delayed or cancelled should make sure they fully understand their rights as they may be entitled to more than just a rescheduled flight.

@British_Airways How long are your compensation for cancellations taking? I’ve tried to contact your Customer Relations team with no luck. I’ve messaged you with no response either. It’s been a month! — Alicia Lopez (@RealegenoAlicia) April 3, 2022

