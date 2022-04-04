Breaking: EasyJet cancels hundreds more flights

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 04 April 2022 • 7:54

EasyJet cancels hundreds more flights

Hot on the heels of the news that British Airways has been cancelling flights and discouraging passengers from flying with the airline, comes the news that EasyJet cancels hundreds more of its flights for Monday April 4th.

Many passengers were left stranded over the weekend with well in excess of 200 flights being cancelled and often at short notice. The cancellations, which are set to continue into this week are down to staff illness according to the airline as Covid-19 once again spreads through the UK.

More than 60 flights have been cancelled for Monday but that number could rise as the day goes on.

EasyJet said it had made efforts to combat the shortages by calling in standby crew on the weekend but was forced to make “additional cancellations” on Sunday and Monday.

An EasyJet spokesperson said: “As a result of the current high rates of COVID infections across Europe, like all businesses EasyJet is experiencing higher than usual levels of employee sickness.

“We have taken action to mitigate this through the rostering of additional standby crew this weekend, however, with the current levels of sickness, we have also decided to make some cancellations in advance which were focused on consolidating flights where we have multiple frequencies so customers have more options to rebook their travel, often on the same day.

“Unfortunately it has been necessary to make some additional cancellations for today (Sunday) and tomorrow (Monday). We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause to customers on affected flights.”

Staff shortages have not only hit the airlines but also the airports with travel chaos striking many of Britain’s airports including Heathrow and Manchester. Those shortages along with airline cancellations meant long queues at check-in counters and overcrowded concourses.

With many EasyJet passengers complaining they were not given much notice or told why flights were cancelled, passengers are advised to check with the airlines before travelling to airports as EasyJet cancels hundreds more flights.

