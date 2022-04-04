BREAKING NEWS: Brit dad and son, 9, crushed to death and two fighting for life after rock slide in Australia

By Fergal MacErlean • 04 April 2022 • 16:54
The boy’s mother and brother were critically hurt in the freak accident after the family went hiking in the Blue Mountains north of Sydney, The Sun reports.
The Sydney Morning Herald, citing police, said the family were all British nationals who were visiting from the UK.
The dad, 49, and son, aged nine, died at the scene while the mum, 50, and another boy aged 14 were airlifted to hospital in a critical condition.
A third child, a daughter aged 15, escaped serious injury in the landslip at the Wentworth Pass in Wentworth Falls, New South Wales, on Monday afternoon.
Acting Superintendent John Nelson said the victims were crushed by falling rocks on a popular walking trail.
He said: “There were five people that were bushwalking.
“Unfortunately there has been a landslip while they have been bushwalking.
“As a result of that there has been a police operation that is in process as we speak. That is a rescue and recovery operation.
“Unfortunately, today as part of that landslide there has been a man and a boy who have passed away.”
New South Wales Police said: “The British Consulate is assisting in the matter.”
