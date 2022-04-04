BREAKING NEWS: Punk legend Jordan Mooney dies age 66

By Joshua Manning • 04 April 2022 • 19:01

Punk legend Jordan Mooney has died aged 66 Image Credit: Wikimedia

Punk legend Jordan Mooney has died aged 66.

Jordan Mooney, whose real name was Pamela Rooke, best known for working with The Sex Pistols, has died aged 66, following a short battle with cancer.

Her family released a statement saying that she died peacefully last night in her home town of Seaford in East Sussex. They stated: “She lived life to the full and was true to herself and others throughout the whole of her life. She was totally trusted and respected by all those who knew her. Jordan was a wonderful woman and will be remembered for countless decades to come. Jordan (Pamela Rooke) has left her mark on this planet, whether it be as ‘The Queen of Punk’, or for her veterinary work and countless prize winning cats.”

Her family also stated that she had not wanted any speculation about her death and suffered from bile duct cancer.

Tributes from fans and friends have poured in on social media, with Former Sex pistols guitarist, Glen Matlock, saying that she is missed, and Jonathan Ross describing her as “an amazing woman” in a tribute on Twitter: “RIP #jordan An amazing woman. She changed our world. And she loved cats. So sad she’s gone”.

