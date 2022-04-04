BREAKING NEWS: Serving Met Police officer ‘sexually assaulted colleague while on duty’

By Alex Glenn • 04 April 2022 • 8:21

BREAKING NEWS: Serving Met Police officer allegedly ‘sexually assaulted a colleague while on duty.’ The officer is due to appear in court.

Serving Metropolitan police officer Joseph Demir is alleged to have been on duty when he sexually assaulted a colleague. He has now been charged with the offence. As reported by The Metro on Monday, April 4, Demir had been at the Hendon Training School when the incident reportedly happened in March 2020.

According to a Metropolitan police spokesperson, the officer was charged with the offence by post. Demir is set to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court.

The officer who is currently attached to the North West Basic Command Unit faces a misconduct hearing too. The alleged incident was reported in July 2020.

A spokesperson revealed: “The incident is alleged to have happened on 10 March 2020 when PC Demir was a student officer at Hendon Training School.

“The offence was reported on 1 July 2020.

“PC Demir, who has been placed on restricted duties, was charged following an investigation by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards.

“A misconduct hearing will take place once criminal proceedings have concluded.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.