By Alex Glenn • 04 April 2022 • 12:11

British Airways cancels more than 100 flights to or from a UK airport.

Some airlines are struggling ahead of the Easter holidays and British Airways has cancelled more than a hundred flights, according to The Metro on April 4.

A spokesperson for British Airways commented on how COVID is continuing to affect the industry. The spokesperson explained: “Aviation has been one of the industries worst hit by the pandemic, and airlines and airports are experiencing the same issues rebuilding their operations while managing the continuing impact of Covid.”

British Airways has been hit hard by high staff sickness levels due to COVID 19. The number of travellers has also increased dramatically after travel restrictions were dropped and holidaymakers get set for Easter.

According to The Metro: “A record-high level of infections and lingering effects from the lockdowns which battered the industry are causing disruption for passengers.”

BA is still recovering from a recent IT glitch that affected holidaymakers in March. The airline has decided to reduce the number of flights offered in a bid to increase the airline’s dependability. It is expected that flights will return to normal levels after the end of May.

Travellers have been hit with chaos recently and many people have experienced long queues at Manchester Airport.

