By Alex Glenn • 04 April 2022 • 15:03

Credit: Birmingham Airport Instagram

Chaos at Manchester and Birmingham Airport with ‘nightmare’ queues and delays. EasyJet and British Airways have also cancelled flights from some UK airports.

Travellers have experienced delays and long queues for security at Manchester Airport. Birmingham Airport passengers have experienced issues too on Monday, April 4. According to reports, passengers have been left waiting for hours for their flights at both airports after chaos broke out. Some passengers are said to have missed their flights.

The issues at Manchester Airport have been blamed on security. The coronavirus pandemic has hit Birmingham travellers as easyJet flights were cancelled because of the high number of staff with the virus.

Taking to Twitter one Birmingham traveller commented: “Been sat on a plane at Birmingham Airport for over three hours due to there being no staff.

“Absolutely appalling.”

Another Twitter user said: “Anyone travelling from Birmingham Airport today, give yourself plenty of time! Queues are absolutely ridiculous.”

Manchester Airport Advice

According to The Mirror, Manchester Airport commented: “As we continue to recover from the pandemic and passenger numbers grow, security queues may be longer than usual at times.

“If you’re due to travel in the next few weeks, please arrive at the earliest time your airline allows. We apologise to our customers for the disruption.”

Due to delays one traveller at Manchester Airport said they would never use the airport again. Taking to Twitter the passenger explained: “@manairport Arrived at the airport at 6.15am for a 9.20am flight, 3 hours of a complete nightmare. Never will I or everyone else I spoke to use Man airport again. Awful experience!!!”

