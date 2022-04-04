City hall provides more places to park in Elche

By Linda Hall • 04 April 2022 • 15:04

1970s' ELCHE: Parking was less of a problem then Photo credit: LBM1948

ELCHE city hall has created more than 1,000 parking spaces over the past six years.

It now intends to add a further 900 in the Carrus and El Toscar districts to solve the lack of parking spaces in the city centre that is a recurring source of complaints from the local population and visitors.

There are 157,200 vehicles in Elche according to the municipal Padron, and residents have pointed out that the parking situation has deteriorated owing to more pedestrian areas as well as bus and bicycle lanes.

Elche’s Maintenance department is opting to use municipally-owned land, principally in streets bordering the city centre, to redistribute parking, explained city hall spokesman Hector Diez.

This is especially necessary in residential areas where older apartment buildings do not have underground car parks and parking spaces have been lost to providing green spaces and pedestrian areas.