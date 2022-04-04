By Chris King • 04 April 2022 • 0:48

Dutch national football coach Louis van Gaal announces he has cancer. image: [email protected]_

Louis van Gaal, head coach of the Netherlands, has announced that he is battling prostate cancer



Louis van Gaal, the current head coach of the Netherlands, has announced live on television today, Sunday, April 3, that he is battling prostate cancer. The former Manchester United, Ajax, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona manager was appearing on the Dutch show ‘Humberto’ to promote his new film ‘Louis’.

Speaking openly about his situation, Van Gaal said, ‘In each period during my time as manager of the National Team I had to leave in the night to go to the hospital, without the players finding it out until now, while thinking I was healthy, but.. I am not’.

‘I think you don’t tell people you work with like that because it might influence their choices, their decisiveness. So I thought they shouldn’t know. You don’t die from prostate cancer, at least not in ninety per cent of the cases. It is usually other underlying diseases that kill you”, he continued.

‘But I had a pretty aggressive form, got irradiated 25 times. Then you have a lot of management to do in order to go through life. I did have preferential treatment in the hospital. I was allowed in through the back door when I went to an appointment, and was immediately pushed into another room”, he explained.

Adding, ‘I have been treated wonderfully. You will, of course, tell your friends and relatives about it. The fact that nothing has come out yet also says something about my environment. That’s great’.

He might be battling cancer but the Dutchman has guided his Netherlands team to the World Cup finals that will take place in Qatar this coming November. The draw was made last Friday 1, and placed his side in a group alongside Senegal, Ecuador, and the hosts, Qatar, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

Everybody at Manchester United is fully behind our former manager, Louis van Gaal, in his battle against cancer. Sending you strength and courage, Louis ❤️ pic.twitter.com/axcB7mV5To — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 3, 2022

___________________________________________________________

