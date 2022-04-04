By Joshua Manning • 04 April 2022 • 14:56

FBI and Guardia Civil seize another Russian mega-yacht with ties to Putin in Mallorca Image Credit: Gaceta Nautical J.Poyatos

The FBI and the Guardia Civil have seized a Russian mega-yacht with ties to Putin’s Oligarchy in Palma Mallorca.

The “Tango”, a luxurious mega-yacht measuring 77 metres in length and boasting four decks, valued at more than 100 million euros, had sat in one of the main shipyards in Palma for two months while undergoing repairs. It was scheduled to set sail in the next few days, however on the morning of Monday April 4, the Guardia Civil, the FBI and the HSI (Homeland Security Investigations) broke on to its deck armed with an international court order issued in the United States, and officially seized the yacht.

The yacht is owned by 64-year old Viktor Vekselberg, a Russian tycoon whose estimated net-worth is 5.7 billion USD, made in the metallurgy, energy and telecommunication sectors. The US government has called him a “Kremlin insider” and says he has strong ties to members of Putin‘s government as well as to Russian politician Dmitry Medvedev.

According to reports from the US government, the Russian tycoon also owns a large private plane, an Airbus A319-115 valued at 90 million dollars registered in Aruba.

This is now the second Russian Yacht to be detained in Mallorca by the police authorities.

