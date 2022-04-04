Good Morning Britain fans baffled as Susanna Reid vanishes from screens

By Alex Glenn • 04 April 2022 • 9:46

Credit: Susanna Reid Instagram

Good Morning Britain fans were left baffled as Susanna Reid vanished from screens. Richard Madeley was not left on his own though to present the show.

On Monday, April 4, fans were shocked when Susanna Reid did not appear on Good Morning Britain. Fans had been expecting Richard to host with Susanna and soon took to Twitter to complain.

Kate Garraway stepped in to present the Monday edition of the show.

Taking to Twitter one of Susanna’s fans complained: “Where my Susanna?”

Another Twitter user asked: “Wtf is going on. No Susanna but Richard.”

Susanna hosts the show with Richard for most of the week while on Fridays viewers are treated to Ben Shepherd and Kate Garraway. According to The Sun, it is possible that Susanna is taking time off for Easter.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.