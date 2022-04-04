Horror as Ukraine mayor ‘executed by Russian soldiers alongside husband & son’

By Alex Glenn • 04 April 2022 • 16:07

Horror as Ukraine mayor ‘executed by Russian soldiers alongside husband and son.’ The bodies were reportedly dumped in a shallow grave.

According to reports, the mayor of the Ukrainian town of Motyzhyn was shot dead by Russians after she refused to collaborate with them. Olga Sukhenko is said to have been shot along with her son and her husband, as reported by The Sun on April 4.

One local told the Associated Press that soldiers had been targeting officials who would not cooperate.

It is believed that Mayor Sukhenko was kidnapped along with her family in late March. On Saturday, April 3, several bodies were discovered in a shallow grave. A resident from the town revealed that the family had been executed by Russian forces. The bodies had then been discarded.

Russia’s onslaught against Ukraine is unrelenting and soldiers have been accused of atrocious acts. Mayor Anatoly Fedoruk spoke out about atrocities in the town of Bucha.

Speaking to the AP he explained that hundreds of victims had been buried in mass graves. He revealed: “All these people were shot.

“These are the consequences of Russian occupation.”

He went on to add: “Any war has some rules of engagement for civilians. The Russians have demonstrated that they were consciously killing civilians.”

