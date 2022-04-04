By Joshua Manning • 04 April 2022 • 14:06

Kinder Suprise eggs recalled in UK after being linked to salmonella outbreak

Kinder Surprise eggs are currently being recalled in the UK after being linked to a salmonella outbreak.

Chocolate company Ferrero is in the process of recalling batches of Kinder Suprise eggs after finding a link with a salmonella outbreak, informed the Food Standards Agency (FSA) in an alert.

“This is in connection with a potential link to a salmonella outbreak. A number of these cases have been young children.” reported the FSA.

The link was found after investigations carried out by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), Public Health Scotland, Public Health Wales and Public Health Agency Northern Ireland discovered three-packs of Kinder eggs with best before dates that ranged from 11 July 2022 and 7 October 2022.

Although they FSA has stated that all the affected eggs were manufactured at the same factory, other products that are made by the factory are not believed to be affected.

Head of incidents at the FSA, Tina Potter, stated: “We welcome the precautionary approach being taken by Ferrero and are advising consumers not to eat any of the products listed in the FSA alert. It is really important that consumers follow this advice to avoid the risk of becoming ill with salmonella poisoning. We know that these particular products are popular with young children, especially as Easter approaches, so we would urge parents and guardians of children to check if any products already in their home are affected by this recall. The food business involved has voluntarily carried out this product withdrawal and recall and we are working closely with them and their competent authorities to identify the precise cause of this outbreak.”

Dr Lesley Larkin of the UKHSA stated: “Anybody with concerns that they have symptoms of salmonellosis should contact their GP or call NHS 111. Salmonella can be spread from person to person, so anyone affected should adhere to good hygiene practice such as washing hands thoroughly after using the bathroom and avoiding handling food for others where possible, if you have symptoms.”

The Ferrero company has since said that anybody who bought products that fall into the dates of the affected products are able to contact their consumer care department at [email protected] or by calling 0330 053 8943 to obtain a full refund.

