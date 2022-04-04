Love Island’s Jessica Hayes rushed to hospital after fake nail incident

By Alex Glenn • 04 April 2022 • 11:38

Credit: Jessica Hayes Instagram

Love Island’s Jessica Hayes was rushed to hospital after a fake nail incident. The star took to social media to share the shocking news with her fans.

Jessica Hayes has been hooked up to a drip after being rushed hospital. After visiting a nail salon for false nails she started to suffer from pain. Jessica then started to experience swelling as an infection took hold. It was not long before Jessica was experiencing shooting pains in her arm, according to OK.

The Love Island star revealed her medical condition from a hospital bed on Sunday, April 3. Jessica explained: “So the doctors on this morning and I’ve got two options, I could either have my nail completely off.

“Get it bandaged up, obviously it’s going to take months to grow back, but it is what it is.

“It will get to the root of the infection or I can stay on the antibiotics for one more night and day.”

Jessica went on to add: “So stay in tonight and then hopefully if I see an improvement I won’t need the nail off.”

Later on, Jessica was feeling well enough to answer a Live Q&A with her fans. She revealed: “I went to the nail salons, one of the walk in ones and I had my nails done and a day after the side of the cuticle started swelling and getting sore and really painful and that’s how I knew there was an infection and then it started travelling up my arm pretty quickly,

“I wasn’t able to bend my arm, I had chills one night and I started to feel sick and not very well in myself.”