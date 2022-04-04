By Joshua Manning • 04 April 2022 • 17:31

Macron calls for Russian oil ban following Bucha killings

Emannuel Macron, the French president, has voiced his support for banning Russian oil and coal, as a way of sanctioning Russia following the atrocities in the town of Bucha, Ukraine.

“What happened in Bucha demands a new round of sanctions and very clear measures,” Macron said on France Inter radio on Monday, adding: “There were very clear indications of war crimes. France will coordinate such steps with its European Union partners, especially Germany, in the coming days.”

The EU had previously considered possibly banning crude imports from Russia, but some members including Germany, who rely heavily on imports from Moscow, voiced their opposition to the ban.

However, the recent events in Bucha could cause these countries to reconsider. Commenting on these events Macron said: “The scenes are unbearable. International justice must work. Those who were behind these crimes must respond.”

Russia’s defence ministry has denied accusations from the Ukraine, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stating: “Experts at the Ministry of Defence have identified signs of video fakes and various fakes.” Telling international leaders to “not rush to sweeping accusations and at least listen to our arguments.”