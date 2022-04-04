By Joshua Manning • 04 April 2022 • 17:31
Macron calls for Russian oil ban following Bucha killings Image credit: CC BY 2.0) by Faces Of The World
“What happened in Bucha demands a new round of sanctions and very clear measures,” Macron said on France Inter radio on Monday, adding: “There were very clear indications of war crimes. France will coordinate such steps with its European Union partners, especially Germany, in the coming days.”
The EU had previously considered possibly banning crude imports from Russia, but some members including Germany, who rely heavily on imports from Moscow, voiced their opposition to the ban.
However, the recent events in Bucha could cause these countries to reconsider. Commenting on these events Macron said: “The scenes are unbearable. International justice must work. Those who were behind these crimes must respond.”
Russia’s defence ministry has denied accusations from the Ukraine, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stating: “Experts at the Ministry of Defence have identified signs of video fakes and various fakes.” Telling international leaders to “not rush to sweeping accusations and at least listen to our arguments.”
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
