By Joshua Manning • 04 April 2022 • 12:56

Man arrested for murdering his ex in Cuenca Image Credit: Guardia Civil

Police have arrested a man in Nohales, Cuenca, for the murder of a 47-year-old woman and for severely injuring her current partner.

At 12:40 am on Monday 4 April, an emergency phone call from a woman in Cuenca, alerted Police, that her 44-year old brother had left for Nohales, Cuenca with the intention of killing his ex-partner.

By the time the Guardia Civil arrived at the woman’s home, she was found dead with multiple stab wounds. Her current partner, a 39-year-old man was found with serious injuries and was rapidly transferred to the Virgen de la Luz Hospital in Cuenca.

The perpetrator and the victim shared two children, a 14-year old and an 8-year old.

The alleged perpetrator was arrested shortly after and was also transferred to hospital due to self-inflicted injuries. If the murder is classified as “Femicide” (The killing of a woman by an intimate partner) it would be case 1,135 in Spain since data began to be collected in 2003. It is the first Femicide in Cuenca since August 2015.

