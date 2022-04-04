Martha Stewart’s four dogs kill her ‘defenseless’ cat which they mistook for an intruder

By Fergal MacErlean • 04 April 2022 • 16:39

Credit: marthastewart48, Instagram

American TV personality Martha Stewart has told of how her cat was tragically killed by her own dogs.

The lifestyle guru was said to be in mourning after her cat, Princess Peony, was killed in the tragic incident, PageSix reported on Monday, April 4.

“Burying the beautiful and unusual Princess Peony,” the lifestyle guru wrote in a post to Instagram on Sunday.

“The four dogs mistook her for an interloper and killed her defenseless little self.”

She added: “I will miss her very badly. RIP beauty.”

Stewart, 80, included a photo of Princess Peony’s burial in which three men were seen digging a hole in her yard.

Stewart had posted about her cats fearing her dogs just last August.

“My cats feel liberated because the four dogs are away on vacation. Leaving the cats alone in the house to roam, relax, recover !!!” she captioned photos of her felines, one of which appeared to be Princess Peony, at the time.

The Martha Stewart Living founder is known for her love of animals. She hosted the Puppy Bowl in February and consistently posts about her French Bulldogs Creme Brûlée and Bete Noire. She also has a passion for horses and owns other cats.

Martha Stewart has been portrayed and parodied in all forms of media. Two television films have been made out of her life story: Martha, Inc.: The Story of Martha Stewart (2003) and Martha: Behind Bars (2005). She was portrayed by Cybill Shepherd in both films

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.