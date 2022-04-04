Mediterranean Flora exhibition shows beauty and diversity of the Mediterranean

By Tamsin Brown • 04 April 2022 • 16:50

Mediterranean Flora photographic exhibition showcases beauty and diversity of the Mediterranean. Image: Pilar Pequeño

The photographic exhibition Mediterranean Flora by Pilar Pequeño will be at the Museo del Mar in Santa Pola until April 30.

The Mediterranean is an almost completely enclosed sea of the Atlantic Ocean, surrounded by Europe, Africa and Asia. The Mediterranean flora is extremely varied, as new species were brought by the Egyptians, Phoenicians, Greeks, Carthaginians and Romans, and other varieties, such as citrus fruits, also arrived from various parts of the Islamic world through the Nasrid kingdom.

The images chosen by the artist to represent the flora of the Mediterranean at the Museo del Mar in Santa Pola are part of her still life series. Pilar Pequeño’s work will take visitors on a visual journey through the history of the Mediterranean, a sea that is extraordinary and unique thanks to its dimensions, the mixture of ideas and cultures brought together by its shores and the huge range of fruits and plants that come from its three continents.

