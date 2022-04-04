By Tamsin Brown • 04 April 2022 • 8:07

ONCE's Allegro Choir to give 'Allegrock' concert in Teulada. Image: Allegro Choir

ONCE’s Allegro Choir, which now has more than 35 years of experience, will be performing ‘Allegrock’ in Teulada on April 9.

At 8pm on Saturday, April 9, the Allegro Choir of the Spanish National Organisation of the Blind (ONCE) in Valencia will be performing their concert titled ‘Allegrock’ at the Auditori Teulada Moraira.

The Allegro Choir is made up of young people, 50 per cent of whom have some kind of visual impairment. It has been a pioneer in the field of musical education for the disabled for 35 years, having given performances around Europe and recorded six albums: ONCE Años Allegrando (1996), Hair (2000), ONCE temas de Beatles (2004), ONCE noches sin dormir (2006), Allegro de Cine (2009) and Allegro entre amigos (2015).

Tickets cost €7 and can be purchased online at auditoriteuladamoraira.es or instanticket.es or in person at the box office.

