By Joshua Manning • 04 April 2022 • 18:02
Over 3,000 Workers in UK to take part in four-day week trial
The workers, who are from a wide variety of companies and charities from across the UK, including the Royal society of Biology, Brewing company Pressure drop and a fish and chip shop from Norfolk, will be taking part in the scheme, running from June to December.
The scheme attempts to achieve higher employee productivity, with no loss of pay as a way to improve working condition. It is being led by academics from Oxford and Cambridge University, in partnership with 4 Day Week global campaign, the 4 Day Week UK Campaign and the Autonomy thinktank.
The Covid pandemic led many companies to study their working patterns, with many allowing for hybrid and flexible work schedules, that challenge the traditional nine-to-five, five-day working week
The chief executive of 4 Day Week Global, Joe O’Connor stated: “Increasingly, managers and executives are embracing a new model of work which focuses on quality of outputs, not quantity of hours. Workers have emerged from the pandemic with different expectations around what constitutes a healthy life-work balance.”
Mark Downs, the chief executive of the Royal Society of Biology, said “It’s about trying to do more to be a good, innovative employer to attract and retain our current staff. These sorts of possibilities make a massive difference. It’s great for everybody.”
Some companies that already work a four-day week in the UK include: Causeway Irish Housing Association, Advice Direct Scotland and Atom Bank.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
