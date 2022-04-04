By Joshua Manning • 04 April 2022 • 13:42

Prince William to reinvent Prince of Wales role

Prince William is allegedly planning to reinvent the Prince of Wales role, with Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge playing a key part.

William, 39, who will inherit the title of Prince of Wales once his father, Prince Charles, becomes King, is said to be planning his duties for when the time comes.

This strategy, which palace aides are calling the “Cambridge Way”, will see Kate undertaking more solo tours and William focusing his attention on work with charitable organisations.

Prince William will allegedly be reducing the number of charities that collaborate with the Prince of Wales, focusing especially on those related to mental health, the environment and children’s early years. He will also be reducing the members of staff who work for the Prince of Wales once he takes over the role.

There have been no reported plans with regards to The Prince’s Trust, founded in 1976 by Prince Charles. However, William is believed to favour more informal meet-and-greets as opposed to the traditional royal stage-managed events which have taken place in the past.

Speaking on these changes a source close to William told the Mail on Sunday: “This approach isn’t a criticism of what has come before but just an acknowledgment of a desire for change.

“It’s about hope and optimism for the future. What is driving the Duke and Duchess in everything they do is urgency plus optimism equals action. Many of the causes adopted by the Duke and Duchess, whether it’s Earthshot (the annual prize awarded by the Royal Foundation for contributions to environmentalism) or the early years work, also touches on every other aspect of society so it’s not that they’re excluding other good causes by having a focus.”

