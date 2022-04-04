Trending:

Redovan votes in favour of another year without terrace tax

By Linda Hall • 04 April 2022 • 16:02

REDOVAN VOTE: No terrace tax and renamed street Photo credit: Redovan town hall

ALL Redovan councillors voted in favour of suspending the municipal terrace tax for bars, restaurants throughout 2022.

This will be the third consecutive year that the town has waived this tax, Finance councillor Jose Najar pointed out after the last plenary council meeting.

“We want to support the hospitality sector, which has been one of the most-affected by the pandemic,” he said.


“There is no longer as much economic aid available as there was in previous years,  prompting  us to continue suspending the terrace tax.”

This would go some way towards helping local restaurants, bars and cafes stay open, the councillor said, and at the same time boost the local economy.

At the same council meeting, councillors also agreed to change of name of Calle Jose Maria Peman, owing to the late author and essayist’s links to the Franco era.


The street will now be called Calle Adolfo Suarez, the first democratically-elected president of the Transition period.

Written by

Linda Hall

Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

