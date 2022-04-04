By Tamsin Brown • 04 April 2022 • 18:12

Rincon sporting facilities boast four new defibrillators. Image: Rincon Town Hall

Rincon de la Victoria has acquired four new defibrillators for its sporting facilities, which could be life-saving in a cardiac emergency.

The Department of Sports of the Rincon de la Victoria Town Hall has acquired four defibrillators for sporting facilities. They have been installed at the municipal football fields of Rincon de la Victoria, La Cala del Moral and Benagalbón, as well as at the Municipal Sports Centre on Calle Malvaloca. The announcement was made by the local councillor for Sports, Antonio José Martín, on March 29.

The devices, which had a budget of €16,940, are designed to help people in cardiac arrest and are connected to telecare services. The Mayor of Rincon, Francisco Salado, said: “This medical equipment is essential for a quick response in the event of a cardiac emergency. The aim is to be able to act fast and guarantee maximum safety for the public in the event of a cardiac accident that occurs outside the health sector.”

