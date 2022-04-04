By Alex Glenn • 04 April 2022 • 12:37

Credit: YouTube screenshot

BREAKING NEWS: Sadness as Coronation Street and Casualty star Jennifer Wilson dies aged 89.

The actress is said to have died at her home in France, as reported by the Sun on April 4. The news of Jennifer’s death was announced by a friend. At the moment the cause of death is not known.

A friend of Jennifer’s announced that the former Coronation Street actress passed away in Cannes. The friend stated: “Farewell my lovely friend Jennifer Wilson who has passed away in Cannes aged 89.

“Jenny was a Shakesperean starlet before finding success in TV, most notably as Jennifer Kingsley in The Brothers. I shall remember the balmy hot nights in Cannes we shared together and the laughs.”

Friends and fans took to social media to pay tribute to the star. One person said: “Farewell Jennifer Wilson who has passed away in France, aged 89. Jennifer was in every episode of The Brothers between 1972-76. Condolences go out to her daughter Mel and grandsons. RIP.”

Another Twitter user bid farewell to the English actress and said: “Dear All to say sad news that the lovely wonderful English actress Jennifer Wilson has left us on 29th March. She was nearly 90 and had a wonderful career and will be much loved by all for her beauty and talent.”

