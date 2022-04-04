BREAKING NEWS: Sadness as Coronation Street and Casualty star Jennifer Wilson dies

By Alex Glenn • 04 April 2022 • 12:37
Credit: YouTube screenshot
The actress is said to have died at her home in France, as reported by the Sun on April 4. The news of Jennifer’s death was announced by a friend. At the moment the cause of death is not known.
A friend of Jennifer’s announced that the former Coronation Street actress passed away in Cannes. The friend stated: “Farewell my lovely friend Jennifer Wilson who has passed away in Cannes aged 89.
“Jenny was a Shakesperean starlet before finding success in TV, most notably as Jennifer Kingsley in The Brothers. I shall remember the balmy hot nights in Cannes we shared together and the laughs.”
Friends and fans took to social media to pay tribute to the star. One person said: “Farewell Jennifer Wilson who has passed away in France, aged 89. Jennifer was in every episode of The Brothers between 1972-76. Condolences go out to her daughter Mel and grandsons. RIP.”
Another Twitter user bid farewell to the English actress and said: “Dear All to say sad news that the lovely wonderful English actress Jennifer Wilson has left us on 29th March. She was nearly 90 and had a wonderful career and will be much loved by all for her beauty and talent.”
