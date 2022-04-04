Samantha Markle says Meghan and Harry will never ‘win back Brits’

By Alex Glenn • 04 April 2022 • 9:27

Mark Jones, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Samantha Markle says Meghan and Harry will never win Brits’ affections back if they return to the UK.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior working royals in 2020. Meghan’s sister Samantha feels that the couple will never be able to win back the affections of the British public, according to The Daily Star on April 2. Since leaving Royal life the couple has given controversial interviews with Oprah Winfrey where they made allegations about the Royal family.

Samantha exclusively told The Daily Star: “I can’t speak for the British people but from what I’ve heard, the pulse of the people is not likely.

“Their actions against The Royal Family and the racial mudslinging that took place in the media was so hurtful and egregious that you can’t take back the spoken word.

“There are some things that you can, you can forgive but it seems to be an ongoing thing.”

Samantha went on to add: “It’s one insult after the other and people can only take so much before the impression is solidified.

“You might be able to forgive but you don’t forget.” Samantha explained that the: “inability to forget makes things very awkward and they can never be as cosy as they once were.”

