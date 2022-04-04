By Chris King • 04 April 2022 • 21:21

Spain's Met Office issues various orange alerts in Andalucian provinces. Image: Pexels - Oleg Magni

Provinces of Andalucia issued with orange alerts by AEMET for various severe weather conditions



According to Emergencies 112 Andalucia, AEMET, the Spanish State Meteorological Agency, has issued an orange weather alert for the province of Almeria. This alert is specifically for tomorrow, Tuesday, April 5, in the regions of Valle del Almanzora, and Los Velez.

There are also similar orange warnings for coastal phenomena in the provinces of Malaga, Granada, Almeria, and Cadiz.

In Almeria, the orange warning is in anticipation of accumulated snow. Up to 5 centimetres of snow could fall between 9am and midnight. Snow will fall in areas from 800 to 1,200 metres, but the accumulations indicated are expected at heights above 1,200 metres.

The orange level for coastal phenomena will be in force in the same time slot on Tuesday 5, in the regions of Axarquia, Costa del Sol, Guadalhorce in Malaga, on the Litoral and the Strait of Cadiz, on the Granada coast, and in Almeria regions of Levante, Poniente and the capital itself.

From midnight on Tuesday 5, AEMET has also issued a yellow warning for rains in the Strait of Cadiz until around 6pm. This also applies in the Malaga regions of Ronda, Costa del Sol and Guadalhorce, until 3pm.

A yellow alert will also be in force due to snowfall in the Granada municipalities of Guadix and Baza. The same yellow warning for snow will be in force in the Jaen municipalities of Cazorla and Segura, as reported by diariodealmeria.es.

___________________________________________________________

