By Tamsin Brown • 04 April 2022 • 23:08

Studio 32 presents: Guys and Dolls. Image: Studio 32

Studio 32 in San Fulgencio presents their latest production, the popular musical Guys and Dolls.

The latest production from Studio 32 is the well-loved musical Guys and Dolls, set in New York. A gambler is challenged to get a cold female missionary to go to Havana with him, all with the hidden motive of financing an illegal game of craps, but the pair end up falling for each other.

All the hot gamblers are in town, and they are all depending on Nathan Detroit to set up “The Oldest Established Permanent Floating Crap Game in New York”. The only problem is that he needs $1000 to secure the location. Katy Pearl plays Miss Sarah Brown, who is short on sinners at the Salvation Army mission she runs, and Rae Daniel plays Sky Masterson, who accepts Nathan’s $1000 bet that he will not be able to get Sarah Brown to go with him to Havana. Will he succeed? The only way to find out is to go and see this brilliant show.

Tickets can be booked online at studiothirtytwo.org. Any problems can be solved by emailing [email protected] or calling 679 062 272.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.