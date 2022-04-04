‘Tell the truth about this war’: Surprise Grammys appearance by Zelensky

By Alex Glenn • 04 April 2022 • 7:56

Government of Ukraine, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Tell the truth about this war’: Ukrainian President Zelensky made a surprise Grammys appearance from a Kyiv bunker.

Volodymyr Zelensky appeared virtually at the Grammys in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 4. He introduced John Legend via a pre-recorded message. Zelensky called on musicians to help end the war and use their voices for good. He commented: “Anything but silence”.

Zelensky hopes that Ukrainian citizens will one day be free. He stated: “Our musicians wear body armour instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded in hospitals, even to those who can’t hear them,

“But the music will break through anyway.”

Zelensky added: “Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today to tell our story. Tell the truth about the war on your social networks, on TV, support us in any way you can any, but not silence.

“And then peace will come to all our cities.”

“Stand Up For Ukraine” is helping raise money to support Ukrainian citizens during Russia’s onslaught. The campaign is taking place over social media.

