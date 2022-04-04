By Tamsin Brown • 04 April 2022 • 12:29

The Javea Players present: Bazaar and Rummage. Image: Javea Players

The latest production from the Javea Players, Bazaar and Rummage, is set in a church hall in Acton and is bound to be a laugh.

The next production from the Javea Players is Bazaar and Rummage by Sue Townsend, who also wrote The Diary of Adrian Mole, Aged 13¾. It is set in a church hall in Acton, where Gwenda, an ex-agoraphobic volunteer, and Fliss, a trainee social worker, rummage through items of clothing and bric-à-brac whilst sorting out the troubles of the world. They are planning a rummage sale but need more help, so they persuade three agoraphobic women to leave their homes and assist them.

Gwenda is played by the experienced and versatile Rosemary Brown, and Arabella Wallace is making her début with the Players as Fliss. Katrina is a former songstress, played by Candida Wright, who produces most of the Pantomimes at the Careline Theatre in Alcalalí. Margaret is a working-class character with a fondness for swearing, played by Lesley Davies, who discovered her love for acting when she joined the Players a few years ago. Dutch member Helma Hermans plays the cleaning-obsessed Bell Bell, and there is also a brief appearance from a policewoman, played by Pauline McGough who acts, sings and plays the guitar, although not all in this production.

The production will run at 7.30pm at the Javea Players’ Studio Theatre from April 27 to 30 and from May 4 to 7. There are some adult themes and strong language. Tickets cost €12 and are only available online, at www.javeaplayers.com/jp/box-office/. Pre-ordered drinks will be served at long tables to avoid crowding at the bar and masks must be worn. Requests for seating to accommodate disabilities can be made by emailing [email protected].

