Tragedy as young girl drowns after mum drives locked car into pond

By Alex Glenn • 04 April 2022 • 8:59

Tragedy as young girl drowns after mum kidnaps her and drives locked car into a pond.

Pamela Tereza Cabrera, 32, was being chased by police after having kidnapped her five-year-old daughter. The incident took place on Thursday, March 31. Police reportedly chased the mum for around 30 miles through Florida’s North Jacksonville.

Five-year-old Vanity died after her mum crashed her car into a pond during a high-speed chase, according to The Daily Star.

Despite the best attempts of the emergency services, they were unable to find Vanity in the water. Police were able to pull her mum out of the pond. Cabrera has now been arrested and the young girl’s body was eventually discovered in the water.

Cabrera’s cousin told First Coast News: “Pamela wasn’t a bad person. She just needs help and she didn’t get the help she needed from the government. She wasn’t a bad person.

“We tried to look for help plenty times and we called police plenty times to help her, we took her to psychologist and Pamela just needed help.”

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office previously revealed: “We are out here this morning for an unfortunate event that took place about 7:30 p.m., 8:00 p.m. last night,”

“The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office received a phone call of a reported kidnapping in progress on the city’s northside, somewhere near the area of Dunn Avenue and Biscayne Boulevard. As officers were en route to that call an officer actually came upon the vehicle at a traffic light and realized that was the actual vehicle and suspect that we would be looking for.”

