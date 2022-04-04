Tragedy as young girl drowns after mum drives locked car into pond

By Alex Glenn • 04 April 2022 • 8:59
Pamela Tereza Cabrera, 32, was being chased by police after having kidnapped her five-year-old daughter. The incident took place on Thursday, March 31. Police reportedly chased the mum for around 30 miles through Florida’s North Jacksonville.
Five-year-old Vanity died after her mum crashed her car into a pond during a high-speed chase, according to The Daily Star.
Despite the best attempts of the emergency services, they were unable to find Vanity in the water. Police were able to pull her mum out of the pond. Cabrera has now been arrested and the young girl’s body was eventually discovered in the water.
Cabrera’s cousin told First Coast News: “Pamela wasn’t a bad person. She just needs help and she didn’t get the help she needed from the government. She wasn’t a bad person.
“We tried to look for help plenty times and we called police plenty times to help her, we took her to psychologist and Pamela just needed help.”
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office previously revealed: “We are out here this morning for an unfortunate event that took place about 7:30 p.m., 8:00 p.m. last night,”
“The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office received a phone call of a reported kidnapping in progress on the city’s northside, somewhere near the area of Dunn Avenue and Biscayne Boulevard. As officers were en route to that call an officer actually came upon the vehicle at a traffic light and realized that was the actual vehicle and suspect that we would be looking for.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Alex is based in Almeria and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.